Millie Bobby Brown est la star d’un tout nouveau film Netflix

Revealed in the phenomenon series “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown seems not to have finished surprising us. The young actress, barely 16, is now on the bill for an upcoming Netflix film, The Girls I’ve Been.

This upcoming film, adapted from the novel by American author Tess Sharpe, tells the story of con artist Nora, who will have to use her powers of persuasion and imitation to take out her girlfriend, her ex-boyfriend and herself. of a bank whose robbery goes wrong. “Nora O’Malley is full of things at the same time: she is a sister, an ex, a secret girlfriend … She is all these girls” , tells us the synopsis. The feature film will be co-produced by the actress herself, alongside actor Jason Bateman ( Ozark ).

If the shooting and broadcast date has not yet been communicated, this is not the first film of the one who has brilliantly embodied Eleven for three seasons. Millie Bobby Brown had previously taken on the role of Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes’ sister, in an adventure film slated for September in the United States. An announcement had also recently been published by the official Netflix account on Twitter.