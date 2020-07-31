Leonardo DiCaprio’s new project: a series called “Island”

It was Variety magazine that revealed the information on Thursday, July 30. So it looks like Leonardo DiCaprio is busy with a new project, not as an actor but as a producer. It is apparently through his production company, Appian Way, that DiCaprio will develop this series, which will in fact be a screen adaptation of a novel by British writer Aldous Huxley. The book, titled “Island” and published in 1962, recounts the shipwreck of a journalist and oil magnate on the fictional island of Pala in the Indian Ocean. Responsible, initially, to exploit the resources of this island, he discovers in fact a developed and independent society, which he ends up integrating, being interested in its culture and its traditions. An experience which obviously modifies its initial mission.

That’s all we currently know about this new project from the 45-year-old actor.