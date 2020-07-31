Kim Kardashian appears in her favorite pajamas!

Kim Kardashian has everyone agreed on her Instagram account. In her story, she unveiled her favorite pajamas from her brand SKIMS.

Right now, Kim Kardashian is in turmoil. The last I heard, she’s thinking about the future of her marriage to Kanye West.

According to relatives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the star would be totally “lost” in his feelings. The pretty brunette would like to save her couple as much, but she would also have been extremely hurt by the rapper’s escapades.

Kim Kardashian wouldn’t forgive him for unpacking so much information about their private life. In addition, the star would not have understood why Kanye West blasted his mother on Twitter.

To date, the time is for discussion. And the priority of the businesswoman remains her children whom she wants to protect from all this media unpacking.

Along with all this, Kim Kardashian also continues to run her empire with an iron fist. And recently, she praised the merits of pajamas from her brand SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian makes everyone agree with her pajamas!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian bet on an adorable off-white ensemble. His outfit also suits him perfectly.

In his story, the star also slipped the link from his official website. No doubt his followers will rush to buy theirs.

Even in turmoil, Kris Jenner’s daughter remains a formidable businesswoman. She knows very well how to use her image to sell all the products of her brands.

Very often Kim Kardashian makes very fruitful collaborations with her sisters. But also with her mother Kris… not so long ago the two women launched a new range of perfumes.

Unsurprisingly, their collection was a great success in the United States. Business is Business as they say!