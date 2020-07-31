Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: this disturbing revelation about their couple

While nothing has been going well between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for several weeks because of the rapper’s controversial outings, it turns out that this situation is not entirely new for the couple.

If we thought that it all started with the rapper’s recent revelations … For several days, Kanye West has multiplied inconsistent and scathing tweets against the Kardashian family, revealing in particular intimate details about his relationship with Kim Kardashian . After discussing his wife’s desire to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her daughter North, the artist claims to want a divorce, since he suspects his wife of having cheated on him with Meek Mill. A decision that the reality TV star is ready to accept, provided that her husband is treated, he who has been recognized as bipolar.

A crisis within the West-Kardashian couple which would not however be new since, as a source reports to the Daily Mail , it has been almost a year since the two spouses no longer live together. “Kanye has been in Wyoming for a year. Kim goes there about once every five weeks and brings the children ,” a relative revealed to US Weekly , who specifies that “they don’t spend too much time together anymore” because the rapper “has completely moved his life to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family . ” “My family must live next to me,” Kanye West said on Twitter, however ,“E! Or NBC” to make that choice for him and his loved ones. A barely masked tackle to the channels that produce the Kardashian family reality show …

Justin Bieber flies to the rescue of Kanye West

Returning to Los Angeles after a stint in Wyoming where she went to explain herself with Kanye West , Kim Kardashian appeared more exhausted than ever while she believes that for the moment it is better that her husband and she stay separated. However, if the rapper left Los Angeles for Wyoming, it is not because of his relationship with his wife, but because it is there that he feels most inspired to produce his music, in particular his next album titled Donda . A place where he also recently received the visit of Justin Bieber, who wishes to be a support for him.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge