Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: this disturbing revelation about their couple

While nothing has been going well between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for several weeks because of the rapper’s controversial outings, it turns out that this situation is not entirely new for the couple.
If we thought that it all started with the rapper’s recent revelations … For several days, Kanye West has multiplied inconsistent and scathing tweets against the Kardashian family, revealing in particular intimate details about his relationship with Kim Kardashian . After discussing his wife’s desire to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her daughter North, the artist claims to want a divorce, since he suspects his wife of having cheated on him with Meek Mill. A decision that the reality TV star is ready to accept, provided that her husband is treated, he who has been recognized as bipolar.
A crisis within the West-Kardashian couple which would not however be new since, as a source reports to the Daily Mail , it has been almost a year since the two spouses no longer live together. “Kanye has been in Wyoming for a year. Kim goes there about once every five weeks and brings the children ,” a relative revealed to US Weekly , who specifies that “they don’t spend too much time together anymore” because the rapper “has completely moved his life to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family . ” “My family must live next to me,” Kanye West said on Twitter, however ,“E! Or NBC” to make that choice for him and his loved ones. A barely masked tackle to the channels that produce the Kardashian family reality show …
Justin Bieber flies to the rescue of Kanye West
Returning to Los Angeles after a stint in Wyoming where she went to explain herself with Kanye West , Kim Kardashian appeared more exhausted than ever while she believes that for the moment it is better that her husband and she stay separated. However, if the rapper left Los Angeles for Wyoming, it is not because of his relationship with his wife, but because it is there that he feels most inspired to produce his music, in particular his next album titled Donda . A place where he also recently received the visit of Justin Bieber, who wishes to be a support for him.
2/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the parents of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.
3/18 –
4/18 –
5/18 –
6/18 –
7/18 –
8/18 –
9/18 –
10/18 –
11/18 –
12/18 –
Bobby Berk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
13/18 –
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian leaving the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord after the “Sunday Service” in Paris, March 1, 2020.
14/18 –
American rapper Kanye West holds his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, after announcing his presidential candidacy on July 4. He says he considered abortion at the time of his wife Kim Kardashian’s first pregnancy. Kanye West wears a security vest and has 2020 shaved in his head as he rants and raves at his first campaign rally in South Carolina. Jul 19, 2020
15/18 –
Exclusive – Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West – K.West presents its 8th Yeezy collection at the Communist Party headquarters in Paris on March 2, 2020. Many fans came to attend the event.
16/18 –
(FILE) Kanye West Is Now Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes. Forbes estimates the musician is worth .3 billion. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 09: American rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles , California, United States.
17/18 –
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
18/18 –
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.