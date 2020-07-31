JK Rowling divides minds

Twelve publishers would have rejected the first “Harry Potter” manuscript at the time. They will be very angry about it today because the series of books is one of the most successful of all time. Multi-million dollar author JK Rowling is now celebrating his 55th birthday – but there’s not much to celebrate.

Joanne K. Rowling turns 55 on Friday. But over the past few weeks, she hasn’t had much to celebrate. The author of “Harry Potter” is criticized for his controversial statements about transgender people. Is that why she stays in her books? According to Variety, she cannot at least be satisfied with the rest of the industry by the strong growth in the United States. In their British homeland, however, according to the “Guardian”, the “Harry Potter” books were again in high demand during the crown lockdown.

The reason Rowling could still have spoiled with a lot of her fans is her controversial comments about trans people. Not only the readers, but also many stars have taken a public position. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the famous film series, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermine Granger) and other celebrities had criticized the author. “I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world recognize you, respect you and love you for who you are,” Watson had tweeted.

In several successive tweets, the actress wrote: “Transsexuals […] deserve to be able to live a life without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they claim to be. “This is exactly what Rowling had indirectly questioned with her criticized statements when, among other things, biological gender is an inevitable reality.

“Most Problematic Film Franchise” in the World

The main actor of the films “Fantastic Beasts” Rowling writes and produces also distances himself from the author. In an interview with the US portal ‘Variety’, Eddie Redmayne said: “As someone who has worked with JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I want to clarify where I stand: I contradict Jo’s comments. . ”

How to continue with the “Fantastic Beasts” film series? The shooting of the third part had to be postponed until the spring due to the Corona crisis. Recently there have been rumors that they could be recorded in the summer, but this has not yet been confirmed. Five films are planned. In the American media, the series is already called “the most problematic film franchise” in the world.

Turnover of 80 million euros

Despite lost fans, critics and Corona: Rowling doesn’t have to worry about her finances. Last year, the business magazine “Forbes” called her the highest-earning author in the world: she would have earned the equivalent of 80 million euros. In addition to “Fantastic Beasts”, she has also had great success in recent years with the play “Harry Potter and the Enchanted Child”. The premiere took place in London in 2016, with additional venues including New York. The original German premiere date for the play in Hamburg was slated for mid-March, but has been postponed due to the corona pandemic.

Rowling also wrote the hit crime stories on Cormoran Strike under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The books on the cases of the private investigator investigating with his assistant Robin were also made into a film for television. The fifth part is scheduled for the fall.

As is known, Rowling’s rise to one of the world’s most famous personalities is itself a fairy tale story: from a single mother in need of social assistance to a multimillionaire – Rowling n ‘ only needed five years to do so. She grew up near Bristol, her mother suffered from multiple sclerosis and she reportedly had a strained relationship with her father. Rowling was later diagnosed with depression.

Twelve publishers didn’t want Harry Potter

In 1990, according to legend, Rowling wrote the first “Potter” ideas on a napkin on a late train from Manchester to London. The famous sorcerer’s apprentice, like its creator, celebrates his birthday on July 31. Rowling’s first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (1997), was written on a typewriter. A first edition of it is now worth up to 34,000 euros; the novel is now considered one of the best-selling books in the world. Rowling initially wrote often in coffee shops in Edinburgh, where she reunited after returning from Portugal, with her baby girl Jessica from her first failed marriage.

Twelve publishers would have rejected the first manuscript of “Harry Potter”, Bloomsbury finally gave Rowling a chance without knowing he had launched a mega-best-selling series. Rowling got rich, but also spends a lot of her money on charity. She often campaigns for donations to children’s health organizations, especially the Lumos organization she started, and has donated large sums of money for research and a cure for multiple sclerosis. Her mother died of the disease in 1990 at the age of 45. Rowling has been married to anesthesiologist Neil Murray since 2001, with whom she has had two more children.