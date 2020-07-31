Here are the 2020 MTV VMA nominees

The 2020 MTV VMA nominations are officially here, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Weeknd leading the way. Grande and Gaga won nine nominations, including seven for their collaborative song “Rain on Me”. Eilish picked up six for his highly acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, while Abel Tesfaye also picked up six, largely for his hit single “Blinding Lights,” on his latest LP After Hours.
This year’s awards ceremony is one of the few to reveal the nominations through voice tweets and introduce new “Best Home Music Video” and “Best Midlife Performance” categories.
“We are delighted to unveil the incredible roster of VMA nominees who have shaped this year’s unique landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music,” Bruce Gillmer, President of ViacomCBS Media Networks, Music, musical talent, programming and events.
You can check out the full list of nominees below and start voting for your favorite artist on the VMA site today through August 23. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “Anything I Wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The weekend
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say It”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The box”
MEILLEURE COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande et Justin Bieber – « Coincé avec U »
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – «RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)»
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – «Beautiful People»
Future ft. Drake – «Life Is Good»
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – «Tusa»
Lady Gaga avec Ariana Grande – «Rain On Me»
BEST NEW ARTIST
Cat Doja
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS – “Yes”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a man has to do”
Justin Bieber with Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “TOP OF THE ROOM”
MEILLEUR ROCK
blink-182 – «Happy Days»
Coldplay – «Orphelins»
Evanescence – «Wasted On You»
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – «Dear Future Self (Hands Up)»
Green Day – « Oh ouais! »
The Killers – «Attention»
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (let me know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind of Catastrophe”
FINNEAS – “Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin ‘Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty-one pilots – “Level of concern”
MEILLEUR LATIN
Anuel AA avec Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G et J Balvin – «Chine»
Bad Bunny – «Yo Perreo Sola»
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna et J. Rey Soul – «MAMACITA»
J Balvin – «Amarillo»
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – «Tusa»
Maluma ft. J Balvin – «What a Penalty»
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
HER ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Because I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
(G) I-DLE – “Oh my God”
BTS – “Yes”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEBODY IS SOMEBODY”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and three quarters (on the run ) ”
Red velvet -” Psycho “
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lock”
Billie Eilish – “All Good Girls Go To Hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
HER – “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The man”
BEST MUSICAL VIDEO IN HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Biggest Love”
twenty and a pilots – “Level of concern”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – unplugged at home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome
Lady Gaga Concert Series – “Smile” from One World: Together at the
Post Malone House – Tribute to Nirvana
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “All Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ” Rain On Me ”- Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd -“ Blinding Lights ”- Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A $ AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A $ AP Rocky and Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physics” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Artistic Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “All Good Girls Go To Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – ” Adore You ”- Visual effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -“ Rain On Me ”- Visual effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott -“ THE HIGHEST OF THE ROOM ”- Visual effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITION
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia and Tim Montana