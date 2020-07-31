A new Splinter Cell? Ok, but this will be an animated series on Netflix

Netflix and Ubisoft have agreed on an adaptation of the Splinter Cell saga. Fans have been waiting for a new game instead, but let’s see what can come out of it.

On August 20, 2013, Ubisoft released Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist . Since then, fans of the franchise have been waiting for a new episode. Instead, or to be patient, they will be entitled to an animated series that will be broadcast on Netflix. First reported by Variety in an article published on July 30, the merger was confirmed by the French firm in the columns of Polygon.

Ubisoft and Netflix have appointed Derek Kolstad to write and supervise this project which will be spread over at least two seasons bringing together 16 episodes in all. He is known to have created the John Wick franchise – very popular in the cinema.

An animated series rather than a video game

Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell is an undercover game saga starring Agent Sam Fisher. She experienced a more action-oriented turn from the Conviction episode .

The choice of Ubisoft can be considered disappointing, in the sense that many players are especially waiting for an eighth adventure of Sam Fisher on PC and console. The very first Splinter Cell made a strong impression when it was launched in 2002. But, since 2013, the multinational has preferred to bet on other flagship brands: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry or Watch_Dogs. Will fans be satisfied with an animated series?

It is also amazing to see Ubisoft not bet on a live action series , like The Witcher. Netflix has met with immense success with the adaptation of the adventures of Geralt, wonderfully embodied by actor Henry Cavill. With the choice of the animated one, we will come closer to a Castlevania program , which is already in three seasons. But we must remember that a feature film is in preparation at Ubisoft, normally with Tom Hardy headlining. This other adaptation has not given any sign of life since 2017.

Perhaps Ubisoft plans to use this content on Netflix to see if gamers still like Splinter Cell. For example, the success of The Witcher series had boosted sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and books. We remind you that Netflix has also signed with CD Projekt Red to transpose the Cyberpunk 2077 universe . For its part, Ubisoft has linked up with Apple for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet , broadcast exclusively on Apple TV +.