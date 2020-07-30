Zendaya receives her first Emmy nomination!

It has been several years since Zendaya rose to prominence. The starlet has just been nominated for the Emmys.

Zendaya has come a long way since her first Disney appearances. The actress is happy to announce her Emmy nomination.

Zendaya first came to prominence when she was still very young. Indeed, fans have seen her in several Disney series such as Shake it Up or Agent KC. However, since then, she has come a long way.

The star seems to have managed to stand out and fans got to see her again in Spider-Man with Tom Holland. Then, she also embarked on a series called Euphoria.

Euphoria’s first season got a lot of talk and fans liked it a lot. So, everyone is eager to see season 2 but it seems that it is late because of the Covid-19.

On September 20, the Emmys ceremony will take place in the United States. Zendaya can’t wait to be there and announced her appointment on Instagram.

Zendaya happy with her Emmy nomination!

Despite Covid-19, Americans refuse to give up on the Emmys. Thus, there will be a new edition and we finally know the actors and actresses who have had a nomination.

So, it looks like Zendaya has every chance of winning a trophy. Indeed, the young actress has just been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her role in Euphoria.

The young woman will have to face Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh or Jodie Comer and the competition promises to be tough. Nevertheless, she wants to be moved by this appointment and she shared her happiness on Instagram.

“ I am honestly speechless and my heart is overflowing with love and gratitude. I am truly honored to work with such talented people and whom I can name my family. (…) Thank you to all those who watch and who bring our series to life, ”she confided.

Thus, we will have to wait a few more weeks to know if Zendaya will have a price. In any case, this appointment is good for the star and she can only be happy about it.