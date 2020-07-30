Selena Gomez: Paul Rudd poses with a singer’s t-shirt!

On Twitter, actor Paul Rudd appeared with a Selena Gomez t-shirt. In addition, the two seem very close

Even several years, some friendships are not lost. Selena Gomez and Paul Rudd just proved it on Twitter. Indeed, the two actors have just appeared very close by posting several complicit shots . The one who plays Ant-Man, even wearing a t-shirt featuring the pretty brunette.

If some people wonder how Justin Bieber’s ex, and the one who gave us another chance against Thanos , know each other, know that the two have turned together.

No, this is not a film that will be released on our screens soon. Indeed, Selena Gomez and Paul Rudd collaborated together in 2016 for “The Fundamentals of Caring”. A drama that can be seen today available on Netflix.

It is since that day that the two have come together and seem to appreciate each other a lot. From there to dating? Maybe not. But who said that friendship between a man and a woman does not exist? Probably not the pretty brunette.

Especially since if Selena Gomez is a fan of Marvel, posing next to Scott Lang has the mouth. As we reminded you, without his return to the present, the Avengers would never have been able to return to the past and save the world.

Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez, still so close

Perhaps that is why the artist appreciates Paul Rudd so much. Just look at the shot above to see how close the two are.

“Ant-Man” not wearing just any top. A top with a photo of Selena Gomez sure, but this one from several years ago. Because yes, as you may have noticed, the face of Justin Bieber’s ex dates from the period when she was a child.

An even cuter act from Paul Rudd . In any case, not just anyone can pose with a picture of a child “friend” on their t-shirt. The two are no doubt hiding a lot of things from us and we hope that the tweeters will investigate.

History to know if there is more than friendship between Selena Gomez and the actor.