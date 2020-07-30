Selena Gomez: Demi Lovato’s fiancé wanted to marry the singer!

Demi Lovato just got engaged to Max Ehrich. However, the latter could be in love with Selena Gomez.

Thus, the starlet is very happy and she seems to be doing much better since her overdose. She has found a taste for life again in the arms of Max Ehrich and everything seems to be going well between them. Moreover, many stars have congratulated them on their engagement.

Demi Lovato’s friends are happy that she is well and that she is engaged. Besides, everyone is looking forward to their wedding. Nevertheless, Selena Gomez fans are not very happy.

Indeed, according to them, Demi Lovato should not be in a relationship with Max Ehrich. The actor would have had a soft spot for Selena Gomez in the past.

Selena Gomez: Max Ehrich obsessed with the singer!

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have not been very good friends for several years. Nonetheless, fans noticed that Max proposed to Demi on Selena’s birthday.

For them, it is no coincidence and they are convinced that Max Ehrich has feelings for the star of Rare. Moreover, the fans have some supporting evidence and they do not hesitate to share it on social networks.

According to fan tweets, Max Ehrich would have had a big soft spot for Selena Gomez. Moreover, on Twitter, the latter did not hesitate to say that he wanted to marry her. The actor made beautiful declarations of love to the singer.

In 2010, Max Ehrich had made many compliments on Selena. Indeed, he very much wanted to work with her because he found her “talented” . So, one wonders what Demi Lovato thinks of the old messages from her fiancé …