Rihanna is ready to revolutionize skin care

After makeup and underwear, Rihanna is tackling skincare with a unisex and inclusive range. Fenty Skin’s first three products go on sale July 31.

Launched in 2017, the Fenty Beauty brand quickly rose to the top by becoming one of the most popular.

By offering foundations in 40 shades and adapting them to all skin tones and tones, the brand has forced the competition to align with the diversity of this offer. This is now called the “Fenty effect”. Now, Rihanna also wants to revolutionize skin care.

“As a woman of color, I have a lot of very sensitive areas of my face […] I just wanted a product that really works,” the Instagram star explains.

The line of vegan and gluten-free products will be marketed on July 31 in pastel and reusable packaging.

RiRi explains that these products are aimed at both men and women. “Those who go say skincare needs to adapt to gender are liars!” She wrote on Instagram.

The trio of Fenty Skin Start’rs, a cleansing treatment with acerola, ginkgo, green tea and fig ($ 25), a tonic serum with acerola, cactus, lemon myrtle and witch hazel floral water ($ 28) , an SPF Hydra 30 cream with kalahari watermelon, niacinamide and hydrating baobab, without oxybenzone and octinoxate ($ 35) are to be combined for daily use.

A true queen of publicity stunts, Rihanna surrounded herself with a very diverse cast, as well as rappers A $ AP Rocky and Lil Nas X, in a sunny promotional clip launched last week.

Products will go on sale at FentySkin.com on July 31, 2020. A virtual Fenty Skin launch party will be held on July 29.