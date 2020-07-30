NBA 2K21 will bring together “one of the largest collection of music in a sports game”

Like every year, the NBA 2K saga will be delivered with a complete playlist, enriched with the latest news from the hip-hop, R&B, electro, pop, and rock scene. Moreover, in order to multiply the records, we learn that NBA 2K21 will offer this year the largest collection of music gathered in a sports video game.

Expected for September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, then for this fall on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 will offer an exemplary playlist. While the current generation console version will come with only 52 titles, the next-gen version of the title will come with a total of 202 songs. Obviously, like NBA 2K20, the playlist will be enhanced with new musical productions over the course of the updates.

Music has always been an integral part of NBA 2K and every year we strive to make the player experience grow. This year we are able to reach new heights thanks to a handpicked soundtrack produced by next gen technology as well as Damian Lillard as cover athlete adding new tracks; it symbolizes this year’s NBA 2K21 theme – Everything is Game. Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K

As announced above therefore, NBA 2K21 will be the opportunity to discover the first two songs of Damian Lillard, Dame DOLLA by her stage name, the athlete on the cover of the current-gen versions of the game.

Being on the cover was already something important to me, but being on the cover and having my music in the game is a huge accomplishment. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers leader

The NBA 2K21 soundtrack will also take the opportunity to make us discover or rediscover the pieces of the British rapper Stormzy, the Californian rapper Roddy Ricch, or the timeless rock group The Strokes. Of course, NBA 2K21 will also be equipped with the music of the big names of the current scene like The Weekend, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, Cardi B, Black $ tar, Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg and many others …

As a reminder, the soundtrack of the current-gen versions of NBA 2K21 is already available on Spotify .