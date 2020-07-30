Millie Bobby Brown Becomes Netflix Scammer in The Girls I’ve Been

While waiting to be able to find the film sets of Stranger Things for season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is already thinking about the rest of her career. And according to Deadline’s information, the actress seems determined to stay loyal to Netflix with the preparation of a new film.

Millie Bobby Brown becomes a con artist

The American site reveals it, the platform would have the ambition to adapt the novel The Girls I’ve Been by author Tess Sharpe, which would see the interpreter of Eleven play one of the main roles, while the actor Jason Bateman (Ozark) would co-produce this feature film.

From the first details, we can expect a film as intriguing as it is cool with Millie Bobby Brown slipped into the skin of Nora, ” a genius con artist who must use her gift for persuasion and imitation in order to succeed in escaping from a hostage-taking in a bank in which she finds herself trapped in the company of her girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend . Enough to promise us an explosive and breathless thriller – and visibly bloody, which should allow the actress to totally change her image with the general public.

New collaboration with Netflix

No filming date has yet been announced (or even a release on Netflix), but it is worth remembering that this will not be his first film for the platform. On the contrary, it is next September that she will be the star of Enola Holmes who will see her play the sister of the famous detective Sherlok Holmes (Henry Cavill) in a period and epic adventure film. On this subject, the streaming site recently shared new images on Twitter (see below).