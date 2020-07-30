Jennifer Aniston (Friends) unfaithful to Brad Pitt with Matt LeBlanc? The father of his co-star makes shocking revelations

According to the shocking revelations of Matt LeBlanc’s father, Jennifer Aniston would have cheated on Brad Pitt with his son on the set of Friends.

To everyone’s surprise, Jennifer Aniston recently reunited with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a good cause. Today, the Friends star is talking about a whole different thing. The actress would have rubbed shoulders with her co-star Matt LeBlanc on the set of the series and this, during her marriage to Brad Pitt. An adventure confirmed by the actor’s father! Recently interviewed by OK magazine ! , Paul LeBlanc said: “Matt got along very well with Jen. They used to kiss in the dressing rooms. He told me about it – that was when she was married to Brad Pitt.”Shocking revelations. This is not the first time that the father of the actor balances on the supposed relationship between the two playing partners. In 2015, he had already mentioned it in the pages of Star magazine.

Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in Friends – Credit (s): Giphy

At the time, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc were quick to speak out about this rumor about them. Indeed, the two colleagues had strongly denied the statements of Paul LeBlanc in the press. “It is absolutely and 100% false. Jennifer has never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Matt LeBlanc” had thus entrusted a spokesperson for the actress to Hollywood Life . Statements to be taken with a grain of salt therefore. Even more when we know that the interpreter of Joey Tribbiani has not spoken to his father for years. In any case, will the main parties concerned react a second time to these comments? Case to be continued. While waiting for more information,