Halle Berry more single? This photo puts the chip in the ear

Actress Halle Berry has finally taken off the mantle of celibacy. On Instagram, the actress left a clue that suggests that she is no longer a heart to take.

Halle Berry is no longer alone, she has finally found a sharp waist. Finally, it is what Internet users think after the actress has posted a cliché on which we can clearly see the feet of a man.

Although she did not reveal the person’s identity, her fans have concluded that she is no longer single. They are so happy that Halle Berry has a man in her life.

In the caption of the photo, the 53-year-old former American model left wrote: “Sunday Funday” . Which means: “Sunday we have fun” .

But the brunette leaves her fans in multiple questions. Who can be the one who is already sharing his day? But they still understood one thing: Berry has a man in his life. Only that the identity remains dark.