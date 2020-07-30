Drake and DJ Khaled make a nice entry, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke confirm, Jhene Aiko goes up… The Billboard ranking

Check out the charts of the best-selling singles and albums in the United States this week.

While we proposed to you to discover the release date of Donda the next album of Kanye West, we will now be interested in the Billboard ranking of the week. We start with the Hot100 with the Rockstar title of DaBaby and Roddy Ricch who once again retains his 1st place. In 2nd we find What’s Poppin by Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. DJ Khaled and Drake landed in the ranking directly in 3rd place with Popstar . Behind them, The Weeknd retains its 4th position, Roses de SAINt JHN climbs three places and is now 5th. The 6th position is again occupied by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé. The 7th goes to Watermelon Sugarfrom Harry Styles who won four places. In 8th position we find once again the duo Drake x Dj Khaled but with Greece this time. And finally we finish with the 9th place which goes to the Come & Go title of Juice WRLD and Marshmello which lost seven places. And the 10th to Chris Brown and Young Thug who won 19 ranks!

As for the best-selling albums in the United States, we once again find Juice WRLD and “Legends never die” in 1st place and Pop Smoke and “Shoot for the stars aim for the moon” in second. The 3rd position goes to The Chicks who entered the standings this week. The musical Hamilton: An American Musical loses one place and is now 4th. Just like Lil Baby who is now 5th. Behind him, Jhene Aiko climbs up 37 places with his album “Chilombo” . We continue with Post Malone who is 7th, he has lost two places during the last seven days, just like DaBaby who is now 8th and Harry Styles 9th! And finally the 10th position goes to The Weeknd and “After Hours”who lost a place. While waiting for the next ranking, we invite you to take a look at the top albums of the week with Jul Pop Smoke Gambi Hatik and many other artists.