Canadian Drake does better than Madonna and gets hit by Booba (Video)

Rapper Booba, after attacking Gims and other Kaaris, attacked the Canadian rapper, Drake, on his Instragam account. What happened ?

Booba is back in business, after having released, on July 13, his last single titled “Dolce Vita” now counting more than 4 million views on YouTube, this same title was also ranked sixth in the Top Singles this year. week with 2.7 million streams and 4.2 million total streams in 10 days of operation. However, the DUC de Boulogne has returned to his favorite hunting ground, the Instagram social network.

As usual, he tackled a big chunk. After Gims, or even Kaaris this time, the Franco-Senegalese rapper made fun of the Canadian rapper, Drake. On its Instragam account, DUC rated a 2012 video of Drake on the US show Punk’d as “hilarious”.

In this video, the Canadian rapper was trapped by an entire MTV film crew who filmed him on a hidden camera. Stuck in his vehicle in an underground parking lot, Drake visibly had the fear of his life when he saw the fire start with his own eyes before a man asked him to quickly move his vehicle so that he could pass and drive his wife to give birth. Only downside, Drake does not have the keys to the vehicle that are with his driver who, him, has simply disappeared. A sequence full of cold sweats for Drake but hilarious for Booba who shared it in his Instagram story by adding the laughing emoji.

Recall that Drake is a Canadian rapper-songwriter, singer and actor who recently broke the record for total number of songs in the top 100 with 208. And yesterday he officially overtook pop star Madonna with now 40 hits in the top 10 in career against the 38 successes of the former glory.