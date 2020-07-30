Britney Spears posts her boyfriend on Instagram!

On her Instagram account, singer Britney Spears flaunts her boyfriend Sam Asghari. She’s playing a joke on him!

As a couple , Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have a tanning session by their pool. She traps him with a bottle and films his reaction! MCE explains everything to you.

Is this crazy love ? It seems that yes ! For almost three years, Britney Spears has been living on a cloud with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Indeed, the pretty 38-year-old blonde – although under guardianship – is delighted to have the former footballer by her side. He fills her with happiness.

Thus, the singer does not hesitate to expose her windfall on social networks. After all, it can only enchant her fans to see her so happy.

The proof with its last publication. Under the Californian sun, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari allow themselves an afternoon tan.

But in a joking mood, the interpreter of “Oops! I said it again… ” prefers to annoy her darling. Indeed in full nap, the mother of Sean and Jayden disturbs him.

So, the latter puts the bottle of water on his mouth. If he blows, the handsome 26-year-old does not interrupt his nap so far!

Britney Spears worries her fans

Thus, Britney Spears is very proud of his joke. And this, even if her boyfriend hasn’t moved an inch.

“ The key to a happy relationship is to be boring as hell 🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄 !!!! », Writes the artist in the caption of his publication. That’s why she annoys him!

So if the video seems to make Britney Spears laugh a lot, her subscribers are less hilarious. And for good reason, they think it’s not her on the video.

But rather another blonde woman. The reason ? We barely see it in the video. As a result, a surfer rebels: “Oh my god THIS IS NOT BRITNEY. “

Others respond: ” This is the simplest and most bizarre post Britney has ever published 😳”. Or, “ it doesn’t look like him at all ” . And you what do you think