Bella Thorne sells her pink house for $2.55 million

Former Disney team star Bella Thorne is moving away from her very original pink house in Sherman Oaks, California.

At 22, Bella Thorne is selling her California property for $ 2.55 million, or just over € 2 million. Barbie dollhouse all in pink seen from the outside, the sumptuous 420 square meter house is also colorful inside. According to the ad, the Sherman Oaks home has five bedrooms and as many bathrooms. The master suite is equipped with a fireplace and a large balcony. Outside, a swimming pool, jacuzzi and barbecue complete the amenities of the house located in northwest Los Angeles. The actress bought the property in 2016 for $ 2 million according to “People”. According to the magazine, Bella Thorne has meanwhile painted a huge mural in tribute to her label Filthy Fangs in the lobby.

At the beginning of January, the star told the “Los Angeles Times” that she wanted “every time you enter a new room, you enter a completely different universe”. The actress acquired the colorful house with the money earned through her Instagram posts, she explained to “People” in 2018. Today, she is followed by more than 23.3 million people.