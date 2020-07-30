Atomic Blonde 2: a sequel with Charlize Theron on Netflix?

Released in 2017, Atomic Blonde was a hit worthy of John Wick. A film which had brought in about 100 million dollars at the box office. Charlize Theron who plays Lorraine Broughton, one of the best spies of the secret services of her majesty, has she confirmed a possible sequel to this film? But this time not on the big screens .. We tell you everything just below.
Charlize Theron makes big revelations for Atomic Blonde 2
A few months ago, we learned that DiscussingFilm informants confirmed that conversations were taking place between the actress and the Netflix teams to welcome the spy for a second adventure. And the American media had seen it right! Good news for fans of the pretty blonde Charlize Theron .