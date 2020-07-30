Atomic Blonde 2: a sequel with Charlize Theron on Netflix?

Charlize Theron

also recently declared that the script was being written and that the idea had been presented to the leaders of the platform.

“We took them Scott Stuber [Head of Original Movies at Netflix] was really interested. We spoke to him about it at length, and we are writing it now. In the first film, the character was presented in a certain way, which still means that little is known about her. So there is real potential to go further. The bar is set quite high, but we are delighted ”.

We should therefore indeed see a continuation of the adventures of Lorraine Broughton on our screens, but this time not in the cinema, but in streaming on the Netflix platform. Of course, you certainly shouldn’t expect to find out about the sequel until next year.

Charlize Theron is up for a crossover between John Wick and Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron, who is currently promoting The Old Guard, in which she stars, has been interviewed on occasion by The Hollywood Reporter for a possible crossover between Atomic Blonde and John Wick .

“Listen, as soon as I get this offer, I’ll be there. They just have to tell me where, when, and I’ll show up. Keanu is one of the people I love the most in the world. I love him, I respect him, I admire him and I’m so grateful that I was able to make two films with him. Atomic Blonde was influenced by John Wick, so if we can get the two characters to meet in a timeline that makes sense, I’m all for it. “

So the 45-year-old actress looks totally up for giving the Atomic Blonde sequel a whole new spin . Even if it does not seem to be planned for now, let’s hope that this project which promises to be explosive will see the light of day.

In any case, stay tuned, new information should fall in a few weeks!