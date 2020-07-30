Amber Heard has “confidence in British justice”

Tuesday, Amber Heard spoke to the press at the end of the lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against the tabloid “The Sun”.

It was surrounded by her partner Bianca Butti, her sister Whitney and her lawyers that Amber Heard spoke before the cameras on the last day of the trial brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp against the English tabloid “The Sun ”. After three weeks of an explosive procedure punctuated by disastrous revelations about the former relationship and the marriage of the actors, the judge put his decision under advisement (a verdict would be expected no earlier than September according to Deadline) after hearing the pleadings of the two parties, who camped on mutual accusations of domestic violence.

“It was unbelievably painful to relive the breakdown of my relationship”

"It was incredibly painful to relive the breakdown in my relationship, to see my motives and my truth questioned, and seeing the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world. I stand by my statements and now place my trust in British justice. (…) I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defense legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers. I would also like to thank the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who were so responsive in ensuring my protection so that I could testify safely. And finally, my sincere thanks for the tremendous support and the many messages I have received from all over the world. You gave me so much strength and I am sending it back to you, "she said.

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship” Johnny Depp’s former wife Amber Heard makes statement outside High Court in London on final day of libel casehttps://t.co/aKapGFgiyi pic.twitter.com/5C6CvowMFA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 28, 2020

We will now have to wait before knowing the outcome of this media trial. If the tabloid “The Sun”, which had written that Johnny Depp had “beaten his wife”, is found guilty of defamation, the reputation of the actor will be saved. Conversely, if justice proves the publication and Amber Heard right, the consequences for his career could be catastrophic.