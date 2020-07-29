The United States records nearly 1,500 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours

UNITED STATES.- The United States reached the figure of 4 million 346 thousand 748 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and 149 thousand 85 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Wednesday) is 60,885 more infections than on Monday and 1,497 new deaths, of which more than 600 correspond to old Texas deaths added to the system on this day.

Despite the fact that New York is no longer the state with the highest number of infections, it is still the hardest hit in terms of deaths in the United States with 32,653, more than in France or Spain.

In New York City alone, 23,507 people have died.

New York is followed in number of deaths by neighboring New Jersey with 15,825, California with 8,667 and Massachusetts with 8,551.

Other states with a high death toll are Illinois with 7,638, Pennsylvania with 7,154, Michigan with 6,421, Florida with 6,117, or Texas with 5,903.

Regarding infections, California adds 470 thousand 762, Florida follows with 441 thousand 977, third is New York with 412 thousand 878, and Texas fourth, with 407 thousand 427.

The provisional balance of deaths – 149,885 – has already far exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although he later predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will arrive in October with about 200 thousand dead and that for the presidential elections of November 3 could touch 220 thousand.