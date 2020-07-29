The connection between Kendall Jenner and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter

Este domingo las redes sociales estuvieron ms activas de lo usual, pues se empez a difundir un reto para honrar a la mujer, en todas sus formas, colores y sin estereotipos, al cual por supuesto, se sum Kendall Jenner.

La modelo fue nominada por la hija de Kobe Bryant, Natalia, quien a travs de su cuenta de Instagram colg diferentes imgenes al mejor estilo vintage y ret a diferentes personalidades.

Kim Kardashian’s sister went viral on social media again.

The objective of the challenge is for women to be shown with a colorless photograph, to show equality between all, no matter what their physique is. The important thing was to send a message of solidarity.

In that sense, it was about uploading a photo and nominating another group of women, so the businesswoman was handpicked by the basketball player’s daughter, who smiles in the image.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter joined a “challenge” for acceptance of female bodies.

Immediately, Kim Kardashian’s sister accepted the challenge and posted to her Instagram stories a photo in which she was completely discovered, without having any garment above her body.

Bare chested but covering his hands, he said challenge accepted and tagged Bryant to thank him for his nomination. At the moment, users jumped to capture the revealing photo.

Kendall Jenner accepted Natalia Bryant’s challenge out in the open.

Undoubtedly, this game achieved its goal, which is the acceptance of the female bodies, regardless of the aesthetic standard and the prejudices that have been imposed by society.

Kendall Jenner did it in the best way: without clothes and supporting the initiative of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, who has gradually been joining social networks.