Shakira and J.Lo Super Bowl Show Nominated for Four Emmy Awards

The Academy of Television of the United States revealed the list of nominees for the delivery of the Emmy Awards in its 2020 edition, in which Shakira and Jennifer López stand out for their presentation in the Super Bowl.

The show had four nominations in the category of Best Live Variety Special, Best Design and Lighting, Best Musical Direction and Exceptional Direction For A Special Variety – 2020.

The 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony would be this September 20 in its 72nd edition by Jimmy Kimmel.

In this edition of the television industry, very close votes are expected, as the pandemic has notably triggered television consumption.

The artists did not wait for their reactions, JLo on his twitter profile published a thanks to the Television Academy for the Emmy nomination.

Shakira wrote on the same social network, “I just heard from JLo that we have four Emmys nominations for the Super Bowl Halftime Show! That’s amazing. Thank you to the Television Academy and everyone who made this possible. “