Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things starring in The Girls I’ve Been

Millie Bobby Brown has a very tight schedule: in addition to starring in Stranger Things , the young actress has just finished filming Enola Holmes , which will debut on Netflix next September. However, these are not his only projects: Brown will also star in the movie The Girls I’ve Been , based on the novel by Tess Sharpe that debuted in bookstores in early 2021 by Penguin Random House. In addition, Jason Bateman of Ozark will be in charge of production under the Aggregate Films label.

The Girls I’ve Been , Millie Bobby Brown’s new job

From Deadline they have been in charge of offering the first details of the movie The Girls I’ve Been , offering the complete synopsis: “Nora O’Malley has been many girls. As the daughter of a swindler who focuses on criminal men, she grew up being her mother’s protégé. ” However, the problems do not take long to reach the family of Nora, so our protagonist will have to carry out her final trick: escape very, very far .

“For 5 years he has been acting normally, but he needs to dust off his old skills because he has to deal with three problems,” continues the premise. “# 1: His ex shows up with his girlfriend . Even though they’ve all been inseparable for months, Wes didn’t know anything about her and Iris. # 2: The next morning, everyone has to get together to deposit the bank money they’ve put together . It’s a nightmare that ranges from awkward to deadly. Because # 3: right after entering the bank, two guys start a robbery . But they have no idea who they really are holding hostage. Thieves are trouble. Nora is something completely different. “

“ Millie Bobby Brown es Nora O’Malley

In this way, Nora will have to use her powers of persuasion and identity theft to free herself, her girlfriend, and her ex-boyfriend from that bank robbery. Tracey Nyberg of Aggregate Films was commissioned to launch the project, which is within Aggregate’s general agreement with Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans of the actress will have a chance to enjoy her new movie, Enola Holmes , which stars alongside Henry Cavill. Based on the Nancy Springer novels, the film is directed by Harry Bradbeer and will debut on Netflix next September, as long as the legal issues they face so allow.