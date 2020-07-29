Kanye West goes to hospital after Justin Bieber advised him

A few days ago Kanye West revealed his intentions to stand for election to the presidency of the United States of America. The rapper chose the name of his party “Birthday Party” (Birthday Party) and stated that he chose that name because when he wins “it will be everyone’s birthday.” Likewise, during an interview he granted, he announced his intentions to modify the organization model of the White house and turn it into the same structure as Wakanda, a fictional country created by Marvel. Just a few days after that announcement, we learned that everything could fall apart as she would be experiencing bipolar disorder.

Kanye has been fine for a long time. In the past, you have suffered from manic and depressive episodes related to your bipolar disorder. Right now, he’s having a hard time again, ”said a source close to the family. This not only caused his presidential dreams to dissipate but also his marriage to Kim Kardashian to falter. Now, we have learned that the singer has come to the hospital thanks to advice given by his friend Justin Bieber.

Concerned about his health Justin came to visit him with his wife Hailey Baldwin at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. In some images uploaded to Instagram by Justin we could see how the couple arrived at their friend’s complex. Justin and Kanye have been friends for years and in addition, the Canadian also knows the rest of the family.

Justin knows beforehand what it is to suffer mental problems, since he went through a period of depression: “Many people struggle with depression and see it as a weakness. Seeking help is not a weakness but you care about yourself, “he said years ago in an interview. For this reason, he has recommended his friend to go to the hospital and that they guide him so that he recovers correctly from his problems.

Kim speaks out on Instagram

Meanwhile, his wife has spoken during these days about her husband’s illness and how it is affecting him: “Anyone who suffers from it or has a loved one in their life with the disease, knows how complicated and painful it is. I have never spoken publicly about how it has affected us, but I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health, ”he admitted.