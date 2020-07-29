Jennifer Aniston accepted the viral challenge to empower women

Jennifer Aniston and JLo joined the latest Instagram challenge (Photo: Instagram @ jenniferaniston / @ jlo)

This weekend Instagram was filled with black and white photographs of famous women and others who are not. In the images, they simply accepted the “challenge” and accompanied their publication with the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted .

Although it might seem like a motivation to just post a photograph, it’s actually about posting an image that makes the “challenged” woman feel self-confident and empowered .

It works like this: Women nominate each other to post a photo that makes them feel good about themselves, then they share the image with the previously mentioned hashtag, and some even add #womensupportingwomen (women supporting women) and thank those who nominated them. in the post tags.

Then, through the app’s private messages, they send the challenge to 50 women to encourage them to meet the challenge , and to flatter them in the process.

The “Wonder Woman” also joined (Photo: gal_gadot)

“ I was careful to choose who I think will face the challenge , but especially who I know who shares this type of thinking. There are several criticisms among women; instead, we should take care of each other. S omos beautiful as we are. Post a black and white only photo, written “Challenge Accepted” and mention my name . Identify 50 women to do the same, in private. I chose you because you are beautiful, strong and incredible . Let’s [love each other]! ”Explains the message.

Jennifer Aniston recently joined the challenge and explained that although she does not fully understand it, she explained that support among women must grow more and more.

“Thank you to all the bright and beautiful women in my life who sent the most encouraging messages today. To tell the truth, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing … but who doesn’t love the good reasons to support women! So… challenge accepted! ”, He wrote next to an image of her wearing shorts and a denim blouse, of course in black and white.

In addition to this, the actress stated that another step to support each other was voting to make laws and supports that promote women , so she encouraged her followers to register for the votes that will take place this year.

Soccer world champion Alex Morgan, who just gave birth two months ago, also posted her picture (Photo: alexmorgan13)

“And now that I have them here, perhaps the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women . Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, mothers and daughters to do the same. The election is just around the corner, and we must take care and love ! “Concluded recently nominated for the Emmy for actress in a leading role.

In the image, Aniston tagged actresses Gal Gadot , Jennifer Lopez , Lilly Collins , Manon Mathews, and Michelle Pfeifer , as well as producer Aleen Keshishia and businesswoman Nyakio Grieco . They, presumably, should have been the ones who challenged her through direct messages.

Also participating have been the director Ava Duvernay , actress Taraji P. Henson , Gabrielle Union , Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell among many others.

Although there are also critics of this challenge , as it has been called as a superficial gesture that is actually filling social networks with unnecessary content .

Lilly Collins allegedly challenged Jennifer Aniston (Photo: lilyjcollins)