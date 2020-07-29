How capricious: this is Kylie Jenner’s car inside, her new eccentricity

Kylie Jenner is one of the most eccentric figures in her powerful and meditative family. She usually demonstrates it with her dazzling mansions, outfits and beauty treatments that she performs.

This time, the makeup businesswoman shared in her Instagram stories how her car looks inside . And boy, because of the little she showed has become her latest whim.

It is lined in pink leather and on the inner roof the fabric is the same color, but with diamonds. On one of the backrests it has the letter R, referring to Rolls Royce, one of the model’s favorite brands .

Kylie Jenner is not only known for her makeup line, as for her tastes, she has an important collection of vehicles . A whim only for this type of celebrity.

It should be remembered that, on two consecutive occasions, the American socialite and designer became the youngest self-made billionaire, according to the economic magazine, Forbes.

Although the title was under discussion a couple of months ago, the founder of Kylie Beauty remains one of the wealthiest at her young age. So, your tastes are not at all simple.

The ostentatious collection of automobiles from the youngest of the Jenner sisters has a wide variety of prestigious brands in the world of motors. From her new Rolls Royce to a Ferrari 458 Italia.

This last model had a value, last year, about 300,000 dollars. Stormi Webster’s mom also owns a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 63 and a Range Rover, one of her favorites.