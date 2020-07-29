Danna Paola’s 8 most controversial scandals

Danna Paola’s private and professional life has been surrounded by strong scandals and controversies, and here we tell you the most famous!

Danna Paola has become one of the most popular and successful Mexican youth artists of the moment, after her participation with Lu Montesino in the Spanish series, ‘Elite’, she has won an incredible international exposure; however, not everything in her life has been rosy.

The scandals and controversies that Danna Paola has starred in

Danna Paola started her career from a very young age, and since then, her professional and personal life has been surrounded by controversy, and over the years, they have become much more intense.

Check some of them:

1. His relationship with Eleazar Gómez:

During the filming of ‘Dare to Dream’, Danna began a romantic relationship with Eleazar, her co-star nine years older than her; However, the real controversy occurred when it was revealed that their relationship was super toxic. They got to carry out strong fights in public.

2. Romance with a married person:

During her participation in the soap opera, ‘La Doña’, it was even said that Danna Paola began a romantic relationship with her co-star, David Chocarro, the problem ?, the actor was married, and it is said that he only wanted to take advantage out of the situation, so Danna fell into a deep depression.

3. Negative criticism of his physique and weight:

The haters have been super aggressive with Danna Paola, and on more than one occasion they have criticized her for allegedly being overweight, the interpreter of Lu, had to come to her defense with these words:

“ Not because you are an artist you have to receive and keep quiet, on the contrary, we are women and we are also voices that in this case take me as an example, if I can do it and I can help to stop all this, I will do it. We are human, we are not perfect and we have also lived in an industry that has demanded something from us that is not real, so we have to support what is real more . “

4. As a judge in a talent show:

Danna Paola felt super offended by the comment of one of the participants in the program in which she was a judge, the star faced him in the middle of the live program, which caused a strong controversy at the national level.

“ You have grown a lot, you are a round artist, you have been disciplined, tell me, am I not cul3r @ with you? Why don’t you think I don’t really hear everything they say about me. I am in this chair not to look pretty, it is because I have a 20-year career in this and I have never disrespected anyone. I’m not coming to be your friend either. If I like you or dislike you, I really don’t care. I am not your mom to tell you that everything is perfect ”: were some of Danna’s strong statements.

5. She is shattered for imitating Ariana Grande:

The Arianators assure that on more than one occasion, Danna Paola has tried to copy the style of Ariana Grande, these are some of the comments that have left the Mexican star on social networks:

“Deja de imitar a Ariana Grande, Por Dios ten tu propio estilo”, “Ariana grande tiene una foto igual!” y “¿Por qué Danna Paola se quiere parecer a Ariana Grande?”.

6. Romance secreto con compañero de Élite:

Luego de que Jorge López se integrara al cast de ‘Élite’ para la segunda temporada, los fanáticos estaban convencidos de que Danna Paola y él habían comenzado un romance en el set; sin embargo, la pareja nunca confirmó su noviazgo, y en varias declaraciones los negaron:

“Hemos hecho una relación súper bonita (con Jorge López). No tengo novio. Estoy feliz y soltera”: Dijo Danna. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBxyrpbH3bh/?utm_source=ig_embed

7. His departure from ‘Elite’:

After the end of the third season, Netflix confirmed that Danna Paola and other cast members will not be returning for the fourth season. Some rumors assure that the departure of the Mexican star from the Spanish series was due to a strong tantrum that made the producers.

“ ALL THIS BECAUSE IN THE THIRD SEASON SHE WAS NOT VERY HAPPY WITH HOW THEY HANDLED HER CHARACTER BECAUSE SHE STOPPED BEING THE BITCH AND BECAME THE GOOD ONE. AS SHE DID NOT LIKE HOW THE PRODUCERS HANDLED THE THIRD SEASON, SHE TOLD THE NETFLIX PEOPLE THAT SHE DID NOT WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FOURTH SEASON BECAUSE SHE DID NOT LIKE HOW HER CHARACTER WAS HANDLED “: A REPORTER TOLD THE FORMULA SPECTACULAR MEDIUM.

8. Relationship with Sebastián Yatra:

The fans have accused Danna Paola of being the cause of the thunder of Sebastián Yatra with Tini Stoessel, because they are convinced that the Mexican star and the Colombian have an affair; However, both artists have tiredly denied these rumors.

“ JUST WITH MY BAD REPUTATION, MY PATIENCE IS A LITTLE SHORT. I MEAN, I HAVE LITTLE PATIENCE WITH THIS. JUST BECAUSE YOU CAN HAVE COLLEAGUES IN THE MIDDLE DOESN’T MEAN YOU HAVE TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE. I THINK THAT YOU HAVE TO RESPECT A LOT AND I OBVIOUSLY ASK ALL THE MEDIA. I AM THE ONE WHO TALKS THE LEAST ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIPS, I AM THE ONE WHO TALKS THE LEAST ABOUT MY PRIVATE LIFE. AND WELL SEBASTIAN IS VERY HIS WORLD, IT IS VERY HIS THINGS TOO, AND WE MUST RESPECT. I THINK YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT PEOPLE ARE GOING THROUGH IN THEIR MOMENTS, RIGHT? EACH ONE OF THEM, THE PANDEMIC HAS BEEN VERY HEAVY, AND EVERYONE HAS THEIR THINGS “: DANNA SAID IN A RECENT INTERVIEW.

“Yo no tengo pelos en la lengua y si tengo que decir algo lo digo”@dannapaola aclarando una vez más su relación con Sebastián Yatra.

pic.twitter.com/vPdF73oibr — Danna Paola Info (@dannapaolainfo_) July 9, 2020

We hope that the controversy and scandals will stay away from Danna Paola’s life in the future; However, her incredible success and fame could be a problem to avoid, don’t you think?