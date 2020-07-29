Brad Pitt, as an astronaut, goes on a motorcycle to visit a beautiful woman

Brad Pitt, as an astronaut, goes out on a motorcycle to visit a beautiful woman. | Instagram Special

Brad Pitt finds himself on long tablecloths and now, as an astronaut, he goes out on a motorcycle to visit a beautiful woman. The 56-year-old heartthrob continues to enjoy one of the best moments of his life and believes that the best is yet to come.

It was very early when the Emmy nominations were announced and Brad Pitt was one of those chosen for his participation in the Saturday Night Live program as the famous Dr. Fauci, the leading health figure in the US government.

Brad Pitt received the news with emotion, but that was not enough to overshadow the great celebration of this day, the birthday of his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt , who turned fifteen. Originally from Ethiopia and adopted by Brad Pitt and his ex-partner, Angelina Jolie from a young age, she grew up as a special part of the family.

Zahara has been one of the most affected by the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie, since the battle for custody of her and her brothers was very long and difficult, but fortunately there is already an agreement and now, the family is living together again as in the old days, with slight differences.

Brad Pitt on a motorcycle, visits one of the women in his life

After releasing the Emmys nominations and running some errands on public roads, Brad Pitt was seen almost covered as an astronaut, with a face mask, face mask, gloves and everything necessary following the sanitary recommendations.

Thus, he boarded the motorcycle on which he has been seen in recent months and went to Angelina Jolie’s residence , to join the celebrations of his eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt . In the custody agreement it is specified that Brad and Angelina must live nearby so that the children can live with both when they want.

Previously, sources close to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie revealed that the ex-partner spent a lot of time in therapy to create new agreements for the good of her children and now, although they have ruled out a reconciliation, they have made great progress, something that all their children appreciate. .