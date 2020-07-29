2020 Emmy: Brad Pitt is nominated for his performance on Saturday Night Live

The American actor Brad Pitt , in addition to winning the Golden Globe and Oscar Award for best supporting actor in the Quentin Tarantino film, “One Upon a Time in Hollywood”, would now be very close to winning a new film award and this is one of Emmy 2020 .

Brad Pitt nominated for a 2020 Emmy

Angelina Jolie’s famous ex-husband is debuting a nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and it’s all for his performance as a presenter on Saturday Night Live, which took place on April 25. Here we saw him shine in his interpretation or parody of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In more detail, on Saturday Night Live, we saw that Brad Pitt began his participation characterized as Anthony Fauci during a humor sketch, where his character reacted in an incredulous and exaggerated way about the crazy preventive measures against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that he presented Donald Trump; President of the United States.

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

The sketch is available on YouTube and ended with the “Fight Club” actor taking off his wig and saying the following: “To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and clarity at this confusing moment. Thanks to the healthcare workers and their families for being on the front line. ”

This video went viral, surpassing more than 13 million views on YouTube, making Brad Pitt earn praise from the real Fauci, who days after the premiere made sure to tell the actor that “he did a great job.”

Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband is one of three Saturday Live Night presenters nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award in the category of Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, opposite Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Eddie Murphy (Coming to America).