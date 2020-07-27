Shakira auctions the jacket she wore in the Super Bowl: funds will help end hunger

On February 2 the Super Bowl had its most Latino moment in the history of the official event of the NFL, as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez graced the show of halftime in a transmission that was seen as every year by millions of viewers.

On that occasion, the Hard Rock Stadium vibrated to the rhythm of songs such as On The Floor and Waka-Wak a, capturing the attention of a large number of fans around the world, where the Colombian and Puerto Rican excelled in singing, dancing and also in the explosive outfits they wore that night.

One of the many makeovers that took place on the stage of the event where the Kansas City Chiefs VS San Francisco 49s played, and that stole the eyes of fashion lovers, was one that the couple of the footballer Gerard Piqué used in what represented one of the most important nights of his artistic career. Said outfit composed of a high- waisted shorts , top and bomber jacket in a gold tone shone on Shakira’s skin as she swayed to the music and played drums.

The singers shared the stage with J Balvin and Bad Bunny (Photo: Reuters)

The upper part of the clothing designed by Peter Dundas – who was an assistant to the famous Jean Paul Gaultier and also creative director of the firm Roberto Cavalli- – that bomber jacket is for sale and will be taken to his collection by the highest bidder who is willing to compete to have her in his closet , since the singer has put her up for auction to support the charity cause All-In Challenge.

Dundas is considered a celebrity in the fashion world, as he has also worked with figures such as fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker, whom he dressed during his participation starring Sex and the City, making it a collector’s item.

This garment made especially for the occasion and tailored for the woman from Barranquilla, also has applications in Swarovski , since it is a collaboration between the designer and the jewelry house, and is at the disposal of the bid whose mission is to collect the as much money as possible to combat food insecurity in the United States, a situation that the current pandemic has worsened in some cases.

Shakira with the designer of the garment, Peter Dundas (Photo: Instagram @Shakira)

It was a post on Instagram where the singer Gross, blind, deaf and dumb made the announcement of the auction and announced the opening bid was $ 5,000, with the auction of the bomber with sequins and crystals will end up on 30 July , the day that whoever has offered the most money will be able to make sure they know the singer, since she promised to deliver the exclusive golden garment in her first show after the pandemic, where whoever wins can have access to the backstage , what which has excited even more the singer-songwriter’s followers, as it represents an opportunity to have her face to face.

The auction is still active on the Fanatics.com portal, and the singer shared a video on her networks detailing the process of making the garment, which in one week exceeded USD 16,000 and whose total collection will add to the USD 60,000 that It has already been accumulated in the All-In initiative .

To the total amount collected by the garment will be added USD 60,000 (Photo: Instagram @Shakira)

All of the funds raised will be given to the American organizations Meals On Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Found, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America ; and the singer’s gesture was very well received by her followers, who thanked her with positive comments on their social networks. Since the pandemic began in the world, her full name, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has sent messages to world leaders and has shown her support for health authorities seeking to help the most vulnerable people.