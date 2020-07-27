BLACKPINK breaks record and beats Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

The K-Pop gilrband continues to prove that it is one of the most popular groups of the moment

BLACKPINK

he never tires of breaking records and beating numbers. It was just on June 26 his most recent success, ” How You Like That , with which he broke countless marks and now reached another one. The group of K-Pop

She now has the crown in the category of female artist with the most subscribers on her official YouTube channel, beating Ariana Grande , Taylor Swift and Katy Perry .

According to information from the South Korean producer, YG Entertainemnt , which was collected by the specialized media,

Soompi, the band made up of Lisa , Jennie , Rosé and Jisoo , was placed in the first position when they managed to add 42 million 300 thousand subscriptions.

In second place as the female artist with the most YouTube subscribers was Ariana Grande (42 million 200 thousand), followed by Taylor Swift (38 million 500 thousand) and lastly Katy Perry (37 million 700 thousand).

“The number of YouTube channel subscribers is one of the criteria to objectively show the popularity and recognition of artists. In the era of new content every day, the constant interest of loyal fans, expectations and confidence in future content lead to subscription, you can read on the

release, on the occasion of the celebration of this great achievement. Recently, BLACKPINK got that “How You Like That” It became the fastest music video to reach 150 million views on YouTube, making July 2020 a month of celebration for the history of the K-Pop group.