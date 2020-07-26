Piqué ignores Shakira. In this team her career will end

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have possibly had the most talked about marriage in the world of sports. The difference of exactly 10 years, the fact that they meet on the same day, the contrast of their personalities or the distance of their cultures are just some of the factors that make this union unique. Despite everything, until now they have managed to consolidate their love. However, they do not always agree, as when the last team of the Catalan central defender agreed.

Shakira has been pressuring and insisting that Piqué sign for David Beckham’s Inter Miami , as he sees many business options and amenities on US soil.

However, Piqué does not want to live in the United States because of the uncontrolled situation lately , because between the coronavirus, the George Floyd case and the tension that exists, he prefers to continue with his initial plan in the short term.

Miami must wait for him to retire at Barcelona , a decision that would already have been made.

Piqué months ago in statements for Mundo Deportivo did not hesitate about his future, a position that remains: “My last team will be Barça. I have absolutely no intention of wearing any other shirt. If I’m playing soccer it’s basically because I’ve been a culé all my life. ” He also commented: “The contracts are there to be fulfilled and my intention is to go until 2022. If I see that I am losing importance or that I am not at the level, I have no problem leaving earlier. But I see myself able to last until 2022… ”.

Piqué and Messi as the last soldiers

For Barcelona there is no concern regarding the future of Piqué , since, despite the difficulties in the season, the arrival of offers from the MLS and the intentions of Shakira , he is committed to closing his cycle as a footballer in the club where it was formed. He would be one of the last soldiers of the golden generation alongside Lionel Messi.