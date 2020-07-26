Khloé Kardashian responsible for Kendall Jenner’s success?

Is Khloé Kardashian behind her sister Kendall Jenner’s success? We give you more details!

Last Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a Very nice photo with her sister Kendall Jenner. A black and white photo where the two young women make cute faces.

The two sisters seem very close. Also, under the post, Khloé Kardashian jokingly says that Kendall owes him everything.

“Everything you know about modeling and beauty is clearly thanks to me! »Can we read under Khloé’s post. “Please,” she finally blurted out.

You should know that Kendall Jenner has become a model in high demand in recent years. However, nothing destined her to have a great career.

In fact, in an episode of the Incredible Kardashians family, the 14-year-old girl had to parade for the first time. And in this episode she did not want!

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner very close

The two sisters appear in the photo. Closer than ever! However, rumors said that there were tensions between Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kendall.

In fact, according to some internet users, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was collapsing. According to them, the top model would not feel out of place.

Even that he prefers to distance himself! An anonymous source said the young woman was taking a break from everyone.

The latter does not seem I no longer want to be associated with the image of the elders of the Kardashian family. Namely Khloé, Kourtney and Kim.

But Kendall Jenner has shown that these rumors are completely unfounded. The proof with the photo of Khloé Kardashian.

Both Kardashian-Jenner sisters look to be on very good terms! Are you preparing something for us? Subject to follow.

