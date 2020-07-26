Hailey Baldwin shows her support for Kanye West during her visit to the ranch in Wyoming

Kanye West announced on Twitter on Friday his friend Justin Bieber’s visit to his ranch in Wyoming. The rapper shared a photo of the sitting pop star with one of the men on his team. They both looked back to the camera as they struck up a conversation. Justin arrived at the site with his wife Hailey Baldwin in the middle of the road trip they are making through the United States. The couple is aboard their luxurious $ 1 million bus.

The model was never seen in the photo West posted on her personal account. At first it was presumed that she would be touring the place or, failing that, she would have stayed in the vehicle. However, on Saturday, one of the rapper’s associates posted new images and videos of the Biebers’ visit. In the footage, Baldwin is seen warmly hugging Kim Kardashian’s husband when she was brought to the Yeezy campus.

Justin approached Kanye with open arms in the middle of their reunion. The interpreter of “Jesus is King” seemed to be happy when he was going in the direction of Hailey and Justin. Once the singers finished hugging, West gently hugged Hailey. . The trio shared a pleasant moment with laughter. The supermodel seemed fresh out of bed. She was wearing a T-shirt and shorts set with blue slippers from her husband’s Drew House brand.

The Biebers’ luxurious RV was seen arriving at the West Ranch on Friday afternoon, ahead of the controversial Twitter post. The motorhome was parked alongside other vehicles near what appeared to be West’s large warehouse. Bieber reportedly took advantage of his visit to help his great friend save his relationship with Kim Kardashian, whom he married in 2014.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, reportedly asked Bieber to speak to West. It is not known whether Justin advised the rapper in her relationship with the “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians” star. But, coincidentally, on Saturday afternoon, Kanye publicly apologized to his wife on Twitter after posting private family information. What was surprising is that in his message he did not refer to Kris Jenner, 64, whom he called “Kris Jong-un.”