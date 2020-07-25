Why Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gómez are faithful and current friends

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gómez began their friendship in 2015 and from there they became great companions despite the age difference.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gómez became great friends and their relationship generates fury in the networks. The bond between the two grew after their failed high-profile (love) relationships. Both were strengthening their bond after having lived strong and controversial romances that were on the lips of all the spectators.

“Jennifer Aniston should be killed”: Harvey Weinstein’s repugnant phrase about the actress

Selena Gomez was at the center of the scene for a long time because of her relationship with Justin Bieber, while her partner and friend Jennifer Aniston was marked by her controversial relationship with Brad Pitt. The actresses went through very controversial romances and that brought them even closer.

In a radio interview, Selena told Carolina Bermúdez of KTU how her relationship with the protagonist of Friends began. “We met through my manager, they also manage her, so it was like a friendly meeting and instantly she invited me to her house. She has a pizza oven and one day we made pizzas at her house. It is great and very sweet. She gives me a lot of motherly advice, “she admitted.

Justin Bieber beat Elvis Presley’s record that seemed unbeatable

Before becoming friends, the singer had shown great admiration for Aniston and had expressed it repeatedly. They both ran into each other at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in 2009 and Selena said, “I was shaking! I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she said, ‘Hello!’ My legs started shaking and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I got scared. “

But nobody knew that a few years later, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gómez would become great friends. 11 years later, they both participated in the Ellen Degeneres program and talked about their beautiful friendship. The actresses are great friends and became faithful allies after sharing similar stories in different aspects of their lives.