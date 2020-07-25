We have to talk about Demi Lovato’s ring!

There is no doubt that Demi Lovato is happier than ever, not only because of her triumphant return to the recording studio with her single ‘I Love me’, as well as her Super Bowl and Grammy appearances, but that love She has completely come into her life, and everything has been formalized, since she has just committed to her boyfriend Max Ehrich , with whom she has passed the quarantine and they have worked a lot in their love and in their relationship. ¿ And your ring ? Is incredible! A gem that deserves us to talk about its details, including the question “How much is the Demi Lovato ring worth?”

WHAT CUT IS THE DEMI LOVATO RING?

The impressive ring is an emerald cut and is 7.5 to 9 carats, and also features small diamonds on the sides of the center stone, achieving impact symmetry. These diamonds are placed on a white or platinum gold ring, highlighting elegance and sophistication.