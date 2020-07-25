United States exceeds 145,300 killed by COVID-19

Washington – The United States reached 4,106,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 145,324 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 8:00 pm is 73,795 more infections than on Thursday and 1,157 new deaths.

Despite the fact that California has already surpassed New York state in number of infections, the latter continues to be the hardest hit in terms of deaths in the United States with 32,596. In New York City alone, 23,465 people have died.

New York is followed by the number of deaths, neighboring New Jersey with 15,765, Massachusetts with 8,498 and California with 8,280.

Other states with a high death toll are Illinois with 7,577, Pennsylvania with 7,116, Michigan with 6,400, Florida with 5,653 or Texas with 4,750.

As for infections, California adds 436,313, followed by New York with 410,450, Florida is third with 402,312, and Texas fourth with 378,846.

The provisional balance of deaths – 145,324 – has already far exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although he later predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will arrive in October with about 200,000 dead and that for the presidential elections of November 3 could touch 220,000.