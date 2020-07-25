Tiktokers Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are together

After many rumors, these photos of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall show that they are together.

All about Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian’s new ‘tiktoker’ friend.

A few days ago, we introduced you to Addison Rae, a 19-year-old ‘tiktoker’ who already accumulates almost 52 million ‘followers’, despite the fact that her account on this social network was opened just a year ago. With such success we are not surprised that she joins Charlie D’Amelio, her sister Dixie and even Kourtney Kardashian. But lately all the attention was focused on another of her close friends: Bryce Hall.

Addison has become famous on TikTok for dancing, in fact her choreography is viral since Mariah Carey herself gave one of her videos a ‘like’. And in many of them, the last one a week ago, appears dancing with Bryce, the also ‘tiktoker’ with whom he supposedly had a friendly relationship, although the ‘fandom’ already suspected that they were together.

His good vibes left too many doubts about the relationship that the ‘tiktokers’ really had and today some photos confirm the suspicions of their fans: Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are together. At least, that is what can be deduced from these images in which they are very affectionate and hold hands while waiting in line at a restaurant.

It seems that their relationship goes beyond friendship, right? After these photos, surely we will not take long to see your official confirmation. Do you think they’ll do it with a new dance or on an Addison podcast? We will be very attentive!

