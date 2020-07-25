This is the total amount of Selena Gomez’s millionaire fortune

Just for an Instagram post, Selena Gomez earns around $ 800,000

In addition to being on the top of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, Selena Gomez is one of the most popular singers currently in the music industry. The interpreter, who on July 22 turned 28, started 2020 on the right foot; The release of his new album, ‘Rare’ , managed to position himself at the top of the Billboard chart.

But in addition to being involved in the musical world, Selena is also an actress and producer, which is why she has multiple campaign contracts with prestigious international brands. That said, it is no surprise that Gomez is one of the highest paid celebrities in the world.

This is the total amount of your millionaire fortune

Selena Gomez’s career began when she was very young; He got involved in the entertainment industry when he was just 7 years old to star in the seventh and eighth season of the children’s series ‘Barney & Friends ‘. Later, the American star landed small roles and ended up starring in major Disney Channel television shows such as ” Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”; However, her acting career took off when she played Alex Russo in all four seasons of the ‘ The Wizards of Waverly Place’ series . According to information from Money Inc., Selena earned $ 30,000 per episode in that role.

Film world and musical tours.

Subsequently, his career was on the rise and he ventured into the world of cinema; Among the film titles in which he participated are The Dead Don’t Die, The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, among many others.

The international and national tours of the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ began in 2009; During his ‘Stars Dance Tour’ he generated around $ 20.3 million dollars at the box office, while the ‘Revival Tour’ left him a fortune of $ 35.6 million.

Contracts and sponsorships

Selena also has a contract with Puma currently, and after designing two clothing lines under the Selena Collection, E! News stipulates that you are making more than $ 30 million from this project.

Pantene, Neo by Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola and Borden Milk are other brands that have had sponsorships and contracts with the singer.

Instagram

Being one of the most followed celebrities on this social network, how much does the actress and singer earn for each publication she makes on Instagram? According to Business Insider , Selena is paid around $ 800,000 per post.



In total, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez has a net worth of around $ 75 million.



Total amount?



According to information from Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend lies between $ 75 and $ 80 million dollars, although contemplating the success of his new album and the launch of his new makeup line, the sum could be much older.