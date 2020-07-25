Taylor Swift: The evolution of her style over the years

The singer and actress , Taylor Swift, is currently promoting the launch of its new musical production titled ” Folklore “. The visual concept that the blonde of 30 years presents on her social networks, reflects a return to the natural, to the organic, free of postures.

Inevitably, we couldn’t stop thinking about how Taylor has evolved throughout her career that began in 2004, not only on a professional level becoming a consecrated and multi-awarded artist, but also personally and, in a very positive way , in its image and style , always keeping that angelic and very feminine halo.

If you want to know what we are talking about, read on and join us for a journey through time and the evolution of style, in its most important moments, of the darling of many: Taylor Swift.

2006

Although her career began in 2004, it was not until 2006 that this blonde born in Pennsylvania, United States, began to appear publicly on red carpets not only as a special guest but also as an award winner. His initial style went hand in hand with his musical style, country. From there, to show off her natural hair with long curls, little makeup, and fresh, loose, country-style clothes, like this bandana-style dress. Cowboy boots were a must in her dress style.

2007

On the CMA red carpet, the singer, still holding her curls, wore a gold dress very much in the style of “Beauty and the Beast.” At the time, she was not considered one of the best dressed, but due to her young age and beginning in this show business and fashion, it was a totally acceptable look.

2010

What a pleasant surprise it was to see Taylor appear on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, with a new look consisting of completely straight hair and a long fringe. A beautiful short sequin dress from designer Collette Dinnigan, and accompanied by Jimmy Choo shoes and smoky makeup that made her look very sexy and more mature.

2011

For this year the singer had already gained great fame, for which she was invited to the MET Gala edition of that year. Although she had simple makeup with smoky eyes and red lips, her collected hair gave her maximum glamor and elegance, complementing a long dress with a train that made her look impressive.



2013

Oh La La! This is no longer the girl we met a few years ago. For the One Chance premiere, the singer decided to wear a beautiful white dress fitted to the body with a sensual neckline that accentuated her beautiful figure and a moderate ponytail.

2014

With a beautiful bob cut, the singer begins to understand that she can wear whatever she wants and will always look great on her. Like this pencil skirt and a streapless top with peplum.

2015

At the MTV Video Music Awards she wore a very different look than what we used to see in her. A crop top with long sleeves and slouchy pants, super modern.

2016

For the Vanity Fair magazine party at the Oscars that year, everyone was speechless with the maximum sensuality of the singer, wearing a dress that not only had a side opening that reached her, but also a deep neckline and a delicate flip flops. The accessories gave it the finishing touch it needed.

2019

For the premiere of the failed Cats, in which Taylor participated, she wore an elegant long dress with contrasting fabrics and side pockets. She still has her bangs and she knows that her red lips look super good.

2020

For the premiere of his documentary, he opted to wear a jumpsuit and a plaid coat, very much in the English style. Something different but very modern. This reflects the security and maturity that Taylor already has.



