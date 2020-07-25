Taylor Swift risks and wins in ‘Folklore’

As he explains in the text attached to the album, given the impossibility of doing all the things he had planned for this summer, Taylor Swift has opted to do those that were not planned. How to record an album when the ordinary commercial cycle advised to wait at least a year, and how to explore sounds that surely were around his head and in which until now he had not dared to dive.

The pandemic has given Swift on a silver platter the opportunity to record an album, ‘Folklore’, released by surprise this Friday, which the promotional machinery can wrap up as the “most personal & rdquor; and the “most daring & rdquor; of her career. Maybe it is, but it stands out, beyond those clichés, due to the consistency of their songs, which depart from the vibrant extroversion of ‘Lover’ (2019) and point to another class of materials. We are talking about ballads collected at the piano, faint rhythmic plots, acoustic guitars that connect distantly with the first-time country troubadour and enveloping atmospheres with electronic surgery. The confinement disk by Taylor Swift, fostered by loneliness and aimed at helping us cope with it.

‘Mellotron’, cellos and acoustic guitars

In all this has to do with the choice of his accomplices, who in addition to the usual Jack Antonoff turn out to be Aaron Dressner, from The National, co-producer of almost the entire album and co-author of nine of the sixteen songs, and Justin Vernon, Bon Iver, who takes part in the composition of ‘Exile’, a theme in which both melt their voices on a cloak of contained epic. There are features on the album of The National’s dense instrumentation, with electronics (the venerable ‘mellotron’) and orchestrations, although some of the pieces with more inner fire do not bear his signature: ‘My tears ricochet’ and ‘This is me trying ‘, close to the helpless’ torch song’ of a Lorde (artist from Antonoff’s orbit).

But ‘Folklore’ does not stop there and reserves a wide spectrum of tones, like the pianism of ‘The 1’, on the snap of r’n’b; the evocative song chosen as a single, ‘Cardigan’, and that look at an alien life, in which Swift grows up as a narrator, entitled ‘The last great American dynasty’. And the palpitation of folk dominates in the final section, with the acoustic arpeggios of ‘Invisible string’ and the harmonic blows of ‘Betty’.

By now, ‘Folklore’ has been sliding towards a vaguely dreamlike stadium , in which microelectronics comes into play (‘Peace’) on the way to the beautiful eclipse of ‘Hoax’, in which Taylor Swift sings of lost love and kingdom that vanishes between your fingers. Last vantage point of an album that was not designed to give rise to a spectacular tour, but to savor waiting for more effervescent times.