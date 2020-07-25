Shakira donates to those affected by Covid-19

Singer Shakira donated one of the garments she wore on the Super Bowl show, to help those affected by the health crisis caused by Covid 19.

The singer said on her Instagram account that she donated her gold jacket worn during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The jacket was made to order, designed by Peter Dundas.

The singer-songwriter also commented that the buyer and a guest will have the opportunity to meet her in a future show and personally receive the garment.

Similarly, he extended this invitation so that all who wish can participate and collaborate with this great social cause.

Super Bowl

Shakira was the first to take the stage and put on a show faithful to her style, with the traditional and inevitable hip movement.

Photo: Open Metropolis

His show started with Loba and continued with Ojos asi and Suerte.

Shakira and Jennifer López, showed off with their presentations and made the public rave at the Hard Rock in Miami Gardens, in early February.

Allin Challenge

The non-profit Allin Challenge Organization challenges all athletes, sports teams, celebrities and artists to join the #AllinChallenge.

All this, to provide food to those in need during the Coronavirus crisis.

Shakira

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is artistically known as Shakira, she is a singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, businesswoman, UNICEF goodwill ambassador and Colombian philanthropist.

Shakira is recognized for her great social work in the world. The singer has been involved in large campaigns to contribute to the neediest in Colombia and many more places in the world.