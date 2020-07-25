Shakira donates her Super Bowl jacket to contribute to food security

The last presentation that Shakira made before the quarantine was at the Super Bowl 2020, and where he was showered with countless comments from his followers, some in favor and others against; both for having accepted the invitation to participate in the event, and for the clothing used in the show.

Today the clothing is again controversial, but this time, it is for a good cause. The “Barefoot Feet” performer joined the “All In Challenge”, which aims to help people who have been unable to get food due to the pandemic.

Related news

To collaborate with the cause, Sakira donated the golden jacket made by Peter Dundas and used in the Super Bowl halftime show to be auctioned and the money raised to be used to combat food insecurity, she noted on her accompanied Instagram account. of a photograph in which the mentioned piece appears.

The Barranquilla woman has always shown concern for the different world problems and has helped not only in her native country, but where she has been able. In May, for example, don face masks and 10 artificial ventilators to attend the coronavirus emergency; even, at the end of June when he participated in the Global Citizen and took the opportunity to summon the world leaders to take responsibility not only for supporting the obtaining of a treatment against Covid-19, but also, committing themselves to making it available to all in equal conditions.