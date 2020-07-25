Series: Stranger Things: all the changes that were made to the first chapter

Since its first season, which premiered in July 2016, Stranger Things has become one of Netflix’s most successful series. But did you know that the original fiction pilot underwent several modifications before becoming the first chapter of the fiction?

Matt and Ross Duffer, creators and directors of the show that is already preparing its fourth installment, altered several details to ensure the success of their production. Although they were not major plot changes, they did change some aspects of the characters and the direction of the story.

One of the different things was its protagonists. For starters, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) was originally supposed to be the Dustin of the group, he had a huge birthmark on his left cheek, which would make him the target of school bullies. Also, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was the one who was in love with Nancy and not Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). However, the casting changed this scenario and everything fit perfectly.

On the other hand, in the original script for ” Stranger Things ” Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) was a complete jerk, someone who only cared about having sex with Nancy. That description would not have allowed this character to change as it did.

BARB WAS HATEFUL

Despite the early death of Barb (Shannon Purser), the character captivated fans of the series and got them to ask for his return. However, if the original script were kept, her death would almost certainly have gone unnoticed, since Nancy’s best friend was irritating and hated by everyone at school. Even in the test projections it was reflected that her disappearance did not really matter, on the contrary, it was a relief.

Shannon Purser interpretó a Barb en la primera temporada de “Stranger Things” (Foto: Netflix)

MONTAUK INSTEAD OF HAWKINS

In addition to being the title of the original pilot of ” Stranger Things “, ‘Montauk’, located in New York, was the name of the town where everything happened, that is, Hawkins, Indiana would not have been part of history. As it was a coastal city, the beach was going to be an important character, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) fled the Demogorgon in the sand and sea and there was the portal to the other world. Also, Steve’s pool party was originally happening on the beach.

Another change is that instead of the fictional Hawkins National Laboratory, the characters arrived at Camp Hero, where they developed mind control projects and experiments used in the Cold War against the USSR. Taking a true story for the series would have caused some inconvenience in the future.

The “Stranger Things” story was originally set in Montauk (Photo: Netflix)

ELEVEN’S POWERS

Initially, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had the gift of clairvoyance, allowing her to see people’s past. Something that would have kept her from being surprised when she found guys with similar powers.

Something that also changed was the relationship between Eleven and Benny, the owner of the restaurant that gives the little girl asylum after escaping from the laboratory. Knowing their past creates a father-daughter bond between them. Something that will happen later with Hopper (David Harbor).

In the first version of “Stranger Things” Eleven had the power of clairvoyance (Photo: Netflix)