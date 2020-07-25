Selena Gmez opened her jacket and there was nothing beautiful below!

Selena Gmez over the years has become one of the most important artists in the world and this is because she owns a great talent.

Because of this, Justin Bieber’s ex has achieved great success both in music and in the performance where he has participated in great Disney movies .

Likewise, the beautiful brunette is currently breaking it with her song “Boyfriend”, which was released a couple of months ago and has so far more than 48 million views on YouTube .

While on social networks the talented actress has an impressive popularity since every time she posts, her followers react immediately.

For her part, an Instagram fan page shared a photo of her where she is seen wearing a black jacket that undoubtedly left everyone totally captivated.