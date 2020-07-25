Scarlett Johansson gives up role for trans actor to take her place

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel it should be played by a transgender person, and I am grateful that this cast debate, while controversial, has sparked a broader conversation about diversity and representation in film, “said Scarlet Johansson at the time.

The story follows the life of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transsexual who built massage parlors that were the face of an illicit empire of brothels and steroid abuse in Pittsburgh in 1970.

The project returns from oblivion with some modifications. It will no longer be a feature film, but a series. According to Deadline, Our Lady J, the trans producer for the Pose and Transparent series , signed on to write a pilot script.

“Tex’s life story is like no other, and the rich landscape of this unexplored moment in time really captured my imagination. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to write such a fascinating and diverse web-based gangster drama. of queer characters, “said the new member of the project.