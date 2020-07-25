Kourtney Kardashian was the salvation of the Kardashian-West marriage

UNITED STATES.- As all the followers of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty know, things have become red hot. Although the beginning, the candidacy of Kanye West , was only the gross of many, now it is the concern that overwhelms the entire family. Things between Kim and the rapper are not going well, and so Kourtney Kardashian came to the rescue.

For some days, it was known that the socialite Kim Kardashian , was trying to hospitalize her husband. This, with the intention of achieving an improvement in his mood and in the bipolar disorder that the also fashion designer suffers from. Due to this delicate reality, the eldest of the sisters made the decision to care for her nephews in the comfort of their home.

According to the information that came out, Kourtney Kardashian, not only stays with the children of Kim, but also distances them from the entire hot area. Judgment that seemed to be completely correct, because on the afternoon of this July 23, he showed a photograph with North and Saint and their own children, Penelope and Reign . As a family, they enjoyed a visit to Balboa Island, located in the Californian town of Newport Beach.