Kendall Jenner takes to the streets with the 2020 trend: fluorescent sneakers with jeans and sweatshirt

Although 2020 has been a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, fashion has also had to adapt to these times when not even celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner, strive to look impeccable when going out.

We want to be comfortable and fresh, since we already have to spend a lot of time complying with prevention measures, social distance, the use of masks, among others. Therefore, one of the strongest trends of this 2020 is the sports style, starring fluorescent tennis shoes.

This fashion has become more powerful in recent months, thanks to the fact that several celebrities and even their daughters, such as the case of little Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, have made themselves seen with these colorful shoes, combined with very varied garments.

Kendall Jenner and his love of tennis

The sister of Kim Kardashian can not hide his fondness for tennis and now leads in bold colors. At different times, we have seen her most comfortable with her sneakers with different outfits, such as baggy or denim pants and even casual outfits.

On this occasion, Kendall was seen on the streets of Los Angeles in a very relaxed outfit . But what caught the most attention were his fluorescent orange sneakers that he complemented with cream-colored jeans and a light gray sweatshirt.

This look is very successful to highlight the sneakers, because the idea is that you accompany them with neutral colored garments. In Jenner’s case, she opted for a Nike Dunk Low Orange that is worth 36,000 Mexican pesos , according to Farfetch.

Without a doubt, these sneakers are here to stay to make us 2020 more bearable, because with a simple wardrobe and your fluorescent sneakers you can look fashionable, very chic and you will not go unnoticed.